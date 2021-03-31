ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who police say was driving drunk and speeding when he hit and killed a couple in St. Louis in 2017 has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Robert Lee Morris Jr., pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of DWI-death of another. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors say Morris was driving up to 90 mph before he ran a red light and hit a vehicle carrying 30-year-old Tolighta Morrow, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Brian Greer. The couple died and Morrow’s 6-year-old daughter was critically injured.