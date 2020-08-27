Washington D.C. (KTRS) An area man is headed to prison for his role in an attempted assault outside an area LGBTQ bar.

The Department of Justice says that 32-year-old Freddie Doyle was sentenced to nearly 4 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

The incident occurred in June of 2019. That’s when Doyle drove to Rehab Bar and Grill, located 4000 block of Chouteau, in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, armed with a AR-15 and roughly 160 rounds of ammunition. When the bar closed, he approached a man leaving another establishment. He chased the man with his rifle, yelling homophobic slurs while firing a round above his head.