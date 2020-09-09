St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Florissant man is going to prison after the drugs he sold, ended up killing someone.

The US Attorney’s office says that 35-year-old Raymond Young was sentenced Tuesday to 18-years in prison after pleading guilty to 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

The incident occurred back in December of 2018, when Police responded to the 2300 block of Palomino and found a person unresponsive. The individual was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The medical examiner determined the person died of Fentanyl intoxication.

In February of last year, police searched young’s residence and found drugs, a drug ledger, and nearly $125,000 cash.