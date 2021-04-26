ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 36-year-old Florissant man who defrauded a charity and others has been sentenced to five years in prison. The U.S. Attorney of Eastern Missouri said in a news release that Brandon Harper used fake IDs and credit cards to defraud victims out of $500,000, including diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Catholic charity. Police said he was working at an Office Max/Office Depot while running that fraud scheme. The company’s loss prevention department discovered Harper made more than $150,000 in fraudulent give card transactions over seven months. Harper pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft and was sentenced on Friday.