ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was run over and killed by his own car in a carjacking in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Police say the carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Minutes later, police found an injured, unresponsive man on the street. The man was later identified as 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang of Brentwood. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police quickly determined that he had been robbed of his car at gunpoint, then fatal injured by the fleeing carjacker. Officers found the victim’s car and arrested a 47-year-old man following a foot chase. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.