BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — One of two men charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of an Illinois State Police trooper in East St. Louis has changed his not guilty plea. The St. Clair County state’s attorney office says Al Stewart Jr. pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to armed violence, obstructing justice, and possession with intent to distribute cannabis charges. Trooper Nicholas Hopkins of Waterloo was wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant for drug offenses in August 2019. He later died at a hospital. Christopher R. Grant, who lived at the home where the warrant was being served, is awaiting trial on a murder charge. Stewart’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.