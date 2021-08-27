BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors after an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed a woman. John Douglass pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the death of 19-year-old Lydia Byrne in July 2019 in Pike County. Charging documents say Douglass admitted he intentionally slid the ATV on a gravel path, causing it to hit an electric fence and flip over. Byrne died at the scene. Douglass admitted to lying to investigators about his role in the crash. A second-degree involuntary manslaughter charge was suspended and will not appear on his record if Douglass successfully completes five years of supervised probation.