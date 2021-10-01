ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man on Missouri’s death row for a 2002 botched bank robbery that left a security guard dead has died in federal prison. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Robert Bolden Sr. died Sunday behind bars. The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not give the cause of Bolden’s death, but court records say Bolden was transferred in 2016 to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after he suffered kidney failure and was placed on dialysis. He also had diabetes. Bolden was sentenced to death in 2006 for killing bank guard Nathan Ley outside a Bank of America in St. Louis during a botched robbery.