PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — Police have taken two suspects into custody for allegedly shooting at a car with a family of six and injuring one in the St. Louis area. Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the shooting occurred Friday as both vehicles traveled north on I-55. Eickhoff says someone from the suspect’s car fired multiple shots at the other family’s vehicle. The father was hit below the waist. He’s being treated at Mercy Hospital South. The rest of his family wasn’t injured. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.