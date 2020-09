St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody in connection with Sunday’s homicide in the city’s Dutchtown Neighborhood.

St. Louis Police say that 41-year-old Earnest Moore has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Bingham. That’s where officers responded to a shooting call and found 40-year-old Michael Chapman suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.