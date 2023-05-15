FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and that the victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence,” injuring his outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.