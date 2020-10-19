St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Fox Park Neighborhood.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Gravois in South St. Louis. That’s where officers responded to a call and found a 29-year-old man in the passenger seat of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man and the 36-year-old suspect are acquaintances, and that the suspect shot the victim after they purchased narcotics.

The suspect remained on the scene and was taken taken into custody without incident.