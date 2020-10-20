St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Homicide detectives are investigating after a man is found dead inside a stolen car in north city.

Just before 5 P.M. Monday, officers responded to an “accident with injuries” call in the 3700 block of Finney, which is in the city’s Covenant Blu Grand Center neighborhood. Upon arrival they found a 1-vehicle accident where a man was located deceased.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was carjacked from a female victim in the 1000 block of North Vandeventer shortly before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.