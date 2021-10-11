CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been convicted of fatally shooting four people, including a music producer who had worked with him on rap songs and a 10-year-old. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found 24-year-old Ja’Vonne Dupree guilty late Friday in the August 2017 deaths of 18-year-old Deandre Kelly, 56-year-old Patricia Steward, and her sons, 20-year-old Joseph Corley and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart. Authorities say he was trying to rob them of electronics and designer clothing. He stood trial on a string of charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action. Steward’s daughter Juanita Lee testified that Dupree sometimes slept in the basement.