Collinsville, IL (KTRS) A man is facing charges related to a shooting at a metro-east housing complex. According to Illinois State Police, St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged 22-year-old Jordan Yates yesterday with one count of 1st-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Yates allegedly shot and killed Robert Burrows at the Orr Weathers Housing Complex in East St. Louis back on July 24th. Yates is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a Million Dollars bond.