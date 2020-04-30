Cape Girardeau, MO (KTRS) The man accused of setting fire to an Islamic Center in Southeast Missouri is set to appear in federal court Thursday.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt is facing federal arson charges for maliciously damaging the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

According to the criminal complaint, the fire was discovered Friday just before 5 A.M. Surveillance video allegedly shows Proffitt breaking the glass and throwing 2 containers inside. He’s then seen entering the building and splashing liquid from those containers just moments before igniting the fuel.

He is being held without bond.