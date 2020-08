East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) An area man is facing multiple charges related to a homicide last month in East St. Louis. Wednesday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged 22-year-old Bernard Mosley Jr. in the death of William Porter Jr. Mosley and Terry Morgan Jr. allegedly robbed 2 people and killed 1 at G and P Confectionery located in the 1300 block of Bond Avenue back on July 9th. Mosley is jailed on $1.2 Million-dollars bond.