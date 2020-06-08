St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was gunned down during rioting last week.

St. Louis police say that 24-year-old Stephan Cannon has been arrested on first degree murder and other charges in the death of the 77-year-old. The incident occurred Tuesday outside an area pawn shop. Police say they have surveillance video of Cannon at the scene with a gun.

27-year-old Jimmie Robinson is facing 1st degree burglary and other charges in the incident – which came during a violent night of protests where four officers were shot and more than 50 businesses were damaged.

Cannon is being held without bond. Robinson’s bond has been set at $30,000.