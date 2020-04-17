St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is facing charges in connection with March homicide in Berkeley.

According to St. Louis County Police, 35-year-old Danny Jackson of the 5000 block of West Florissant has been arrested on second-degree murder and other charges.

The probable cause statement says that Jackson, and two other people, were caught on surveillance video shooting and robbing 31-year-old Dennis Mclin in the 6500 block of Jonas Place in Berkeley back on March 25th.

The police investigation also revealed that both the victim and defendant’s cell phones were pinging simultaneously at the same location before and after the murder.

Jackson is being held without bond.