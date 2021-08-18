ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an O’Fallon man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash last October that left a woman dead. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old John Springer has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash on Oct. 16. Investigators say Springer was going at least 30 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into a car at a north St. Louis intersection. Officials say the collision caused 39-year-old Melissa Bassett to be thrown from her car. She died two weeks later from her injuries. Witnesses told police that Springer’s car hit Bassett’s and that Springer then sped away from the crash.