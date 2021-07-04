ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are looking for a man who knocked another man down on an east St. Louis street and robbed him of his prosthetic right leg. KSDK-TV reports that the victim in Friday morning’s attack and robbery was a 56-year-old man, and he suffered minor injuries to his head and hands. Police said the suspect also took the man’s cellphone and about $30 in cash. Police described the suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s and thin. They said he knocked the victim down and punched and choked him on the ground before robbing him and walking away.