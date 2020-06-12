St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody in connection with a weekend homicide in north city.
According to St. Louis Police, 46-year-old Antwoine Bozeman has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The incident occurred just after 4 P.M. Sunday. That’s when police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of North Newstead, which is in the Greater Ville Neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found 39-year-old Robert Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.