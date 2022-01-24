ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who St. Louis police union officials say was released from jail after being diagnosed with COVID-19 is back in jail. Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said Monday that the man’s release was a poor decision and that an internal investigation has begun. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was arrested Friday and is now in the city jail. Jane Dueker, an attorney for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said last week that the man, who was a suspect in a domestic assault, was released Jan. 4 without being charged because he tested positive for COVID-19.