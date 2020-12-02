St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues its’ investigation into the Monday afternoon gun battle on I-170 that left a Bridgeton woman dead. 46- year old Kristen Whitted was shot and killed when her car was caught in crossfire between two other vehicles. According to a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic as the occupants were firing shots at each other. Police are asking anyone who traveled on the stretch of I-170 from Page to Highway 40 around 3 p.m. who may have noticed anything to contact detectives at 314-645-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.