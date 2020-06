Dellwood, MO (KTRS) The Major Case Squad is being activated to investigate Tuesday night’s homicide in Dellwood.

The North County Police Cooperative requested the assistance after finding the victim in the 1000 block of Keelen at around 10 P.M. They were investigating a report of a vehicle in a yard, and found the man dead in the drivers seat. The victim’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

If you have any information, please contact the Major Case Squad.