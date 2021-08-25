ST. LOUIS (AP) — A veteran Missouri political consultant has pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. David Barklage was indicted in May on a felony count accusing him of failing to pay $151,843 for income earned from 2012 through 2014. Barklage said in a statement after his guilty plea that he will make full restitution. He is asking for probation. Barklage’s clients have included several prominent Republicans in Missouri government. He was a consultant last year to the Uniting Missouri political action committee, which provided financial backing for Gov. Mike Parsons’s successful election bid.