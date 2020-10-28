A surge in coronavirus cases is prompting the threat of lockdowns or a return to business restrictions reminiscent of the spring in Europe and some parts of the U.S. French President Emmanuel Macron was set to give a televised address Wednesday as many French doctors urged a new nationwide lockdown, as 58% of the country’s intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients. In the U.S., Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned indoor dining and bar services in Chicago and limited the number of people gathering in one place.