St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Lindenwood University is donating personal protective equipment to SSM Health.

In a statement, the university says it’s Department of Paramedicine and School of Health Sciences has donated hundreds of masks, gloves, and scrubs to SSM Health to help address shortages in personal protective equipment faced by area healthcare providers. The donated materials were picked up last Thursday.

SSM Health Regional Vice President Candace Jennings expressed gratitude for the donation.