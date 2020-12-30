ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is allowing restaurants and bars to resume limited indoor dining starting Monday after shutting it down last month to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The establishments must close by 10 p.m. and capacity will be limited to 25-percent under the reopening plan that County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday. They also must report customers’ names and contact information to health workers tracing coronavirus outbreaks. Public health officials and an informal group of restaurant advisors devised the safeguards. County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.