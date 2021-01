Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in the Metro-East, but there’s still no indoor dining. The Illinois Department of Public Health says improving Covid numbers prompted the drop into Tier 2 mitigations starting today (Friday) in Region 4, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties Meetings and social gatherings can have ten or fewer people and sports and fitness centers can open with limited capacity.