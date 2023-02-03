COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Adults ages 21 and older now can legally buy marijuana for recreational use in Missouri. The state health department issued marijuana dispensary licenses unexpectedly early Friday. Recreational weed became legal in Missouri in December. But the health department had until Friday to issue business licenses. Missouri voters amended the state constitution in November to legalize recreational pot. The amendment also calls for the expungement of records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence.