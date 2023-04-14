BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman has appeared in court, accused in the leak of highly classified military documents. The guardsman, Jack Teixeira, did not enter a plea at Friday’s hearing in Boston and was returned to detention pending his next appearance — next week. Meanwhile, prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with Teixeira’s social media comrades helped pinpoint the suspect. He is charged with unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information. Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group where the documents were shared. Accounts by others in the group depict him as motivated more by bravado than ideology.