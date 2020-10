St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of a woman killed at a Starbucks in Olivette on Oct. 3. Glenda Simmons was inside the Starbucks when a 78-year old Olivette man driving an Audi SUV crashed through the storefront. Simmons died later in the hospital. The suit alleges the owner and developer of the strip mall could have done more to prevent the death. The driver has not been charged.