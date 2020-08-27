Delcambre, LA (AP) — Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane. The storm’s power has raised fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast. Authorities implored coastal residents to evacuate but not everyone did. The storm grew rapidly Wednesday and it continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Laura arrived Thursday morning as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year. Forecasters said up to 15 inches of rain could fall.