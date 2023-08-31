ST. LOUIS (AP) — Defender Anthony Markanich and Nökkvi Thórisson both scored their first goals in league play three minutes apart late in the second half and St. Louis City held off FC Dallas 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Markanich, who subbed in to begin the second half in his second appearance of the season for St. Louis City (15-9-2) after coming over from Colorado, broke up a scoreless match when he scored unassisted in the 82nd minute. Markanich made six starts in 13 appearances over the past two seasons for the Rapids.

Thórisson used assists from Eduard Löwen and Njabulo Blom to find the net in his third career appearance. Blom had a hand in a goal for the first time in his rookie season. Blom has made 13 starts and 18 appearances.

Thórisson’s goal became necessary when rookie Eugene Ansah scored unassisted in the fifth minute of stoppage time. It was Ansah’s first career goal in just his third appearance for Dallas (9-10-6).