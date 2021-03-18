COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A large coronavirus vaccination event will be held in St. Louis next week. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the mass vaccination site. The event will be held March 25 and 26 at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. As many as 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. The gap between the number of people eligible to be vaccinated and the number of people who have actually been vaccinated is highest in the St. Louis region, as well as in Kansas City and surrounding counties.