A popular annual fundraising event sponsored by several local Police Departments is scheduled for this weekend. Saturdays 21st Annual Polar Plunge is hosted by the Police Departments of Lake St.Louis, where the event is held, and by the Wentzville, O’Fallon, and St.Charles County Departments. Anyone 10 years old or older is eligible to take part by donning Hawaiin themed costumes and plunging into the frigid water. Last year the event raised almost $100,000 for Special Olympics MO, which is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the plunge on Saturday…Registration that morning begins at 10… and the Plunge starts promptly at noon. More information about Saturdays event can be found on the Lake St.Louis Polar Plunge FB Page. Steve Potter, KTRS News.