(KTRS) A Lake St. Louis man has been arrested for engaging in what authorities are calling an illegal and inappropriate relationship with a teen-aged girl reported missing from Arizona. 54-year old Larry Deutsch is facing one felony count of possession of child pornography and is being held on a 100-thousand dollar cash only bond at the St. Charles County Jail. An investigation revealed that Deutsch lured the victim from Arizona to an apartment in south St. Louis, where she was located by police Thursday morning. Deutsch was known to have unsupervised contact with children at various churches and youth organizations based in St. Charles County and Troy. The St. Charles County Police Department is asking anyone with information on this investigation and any other potential victims to call 636-949-3002. We have posted a photo of Deutsch at KTRS.com