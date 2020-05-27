O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Social media postings over the weekend showed large crowds of mostly young people at pools at the lake, which draws people from throughout Missouri and surrounding states. Backwater Jacks owner Gary Prewitt released a statement stating that temperatures were checked at the pool entrance by medical staff hired for the event and free bottles of hand sanitizer were given out.