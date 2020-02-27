(KTRS) A St. Louis county doctor has been sentenced to 2 years in prison today and ordered to pay 176-thousand dollars in restitution for making false claims to Medicare and Missouri medicaid programs. 58-year old Dr. Brij R. Vaid of Ladue operated St. Louis Internal Medicine. His co-defendant, Nurse Practitioner Donna Waldo, was sentenced on February 10 to four years probation and ordered to pay 48-thousand dollars in restitution. According to the U.S. Attorney, Dr. Vaid instructed his staff, including Waldo, to provide prescriptions, pre-signed by him, for controlled substances to patients while he was absent from the office.