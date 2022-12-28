Senior Kobe Brown (Huntsville, Ala.) added another weekly honor on Tuesday, earning SEC Player of the Week accolades after a record-setting performance against No. 16 Illinois.

Also named the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week, Brown poured in 31 points against rival Illinois to go with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. His 31 points are the most ever by a Mizzou player in the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights Game, while he is the first Tiger to record 30 points and eight assists in a game since Clarence Gilbert tallied 43 points and nine helpers in a four-overtime contest on Jan. 13, 2001.

Overall, Brown set career highs with his 31 points and eight assists, while his four steals are a season-best total.

After leading the Tigers to the 93-71 victory versus Illinois, Brown is second on the team with 14.4 points per game and first with 5.7 rebounds. The senior is also shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range – one of just two players nationally shooting over 60 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc – while adding 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

The SEC Player of the Week accolade is the second for Brown during his career as he also collected the award last January following a win over No. 15 Alabama.

Brown and Mizzou are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting No. 19 Kentucky. Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 6 p.m.