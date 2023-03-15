COLUMBIA, Mo. — One of the elite players in the nation on the court and in the classroom, senior Kobe Brown (Huntsville, Ala.) was honored as a second-team Academic All-American on Tuesday.

Brown becomes just the third student-athlete in program history to collect Academic All-America accolades, as voted on by College Sports Communicators, and the first in 40 years. He joins Kim Anderson in 1977 and Steve Stipanovich in 1983 as Tigers to earn the highest academic honor in the sport.

The first player in school history to receive SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolades, Brown has excelled on the court for Mizzou in 2022-23. He became just the second MU player to collect first-team All-SEC honors by both the coaches and the media after leading the Tigers with 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List for National Player of the Year, Brown is also the only player in the country shooting 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range – aiming to become the first SEC player to do so since 1992-93.

Off the court, Brown owns a 3.594 grade point average as a general studies major as he pursues a career in the field of psychology. He earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall semester, collecting Dean’s List honors for the fifth time during his career.

The senior forward is one of 15 players to earn Academic All-America honors this season and the only student-athlete from the SEC to receive the distinction.

Brown has led the No. 23 Tigers throughout a successful 2022-23 campaign. Mizzou earned a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament with a 24-9 record – the team’s most wins in 11 years.

The Tigers open the NCAA Tournament against 10th-seeded Utah State on Thursday with a 12:40 p.m. CT tipoff in Sacramento, California.