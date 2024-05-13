ST. LOUIS (AP) — João Klauss scored twice in the second half to spark St. Louis City to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Rasmus Alm scored his first goal of the season — unassisted in the 2nd minute — to give St. Louis City (3-1-7) an early lead that lasted until halftime.

Hugo Cuypers pulled Chicago (2-6-4) even in the first minute of the second half, using assists from defender Andrew Gutman and Chris Mueller to score his third goal of the season and first since scoring in back-to-back matches in March.

Klauss took a pass from Célio Pompeu and gave St. Louis City the lead for good in the 56th minute. Klass added some insurance 11 minutes later when he used assists from Chris Durkin and Tomas Ostrak to score for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last four matches.

Roman Bürki, who had 10 saves in a scoreless duel with the Houston Dynamo last week, finished with three saves for St. Louis City.

Chris Brady stopped four shots for the Fire.

St. Louis City lost twice to the Fire last season, its first in the league. The Fire posted a 1-0 victory in league play and a 2-1 win in the U.S. Open Cup with both matches played at Soldier Field in Chicago.