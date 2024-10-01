ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials say they will do everything in their power to ensure that voters in the crucial presidential swing state will be able to cast their ballots despite the devastation of Hurricane Helene only about a month before the November election. State election board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said Tuesday that 12 county election offices in the hard-hit western part of the state remain closed. She described the storm as causing a “daunting” level of uncertainty, with early in-person voting scheduled to start in just over two weeks. Election officials in Florida, Tennessee and the presidential battleground of Georgia also were assessing the damage and the potential impacts on voting.