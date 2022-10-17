NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has dismissed one of two legal claims Kevin Spacey faces from actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp says Spacey made a sexual advance on him in his apartment in the 1980s when he was 14 years old. A federal judge threw out the claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress Monday after lawyers for Rapp finished their presentation of evidence. Spacey’s lawyer argued for dismissal of the case on the grounds that Rapp’s attorneys had failed to prove his claims. But the judge says the trial can proceed with assault and battery claims. Spacey is expected to testify later Monday.