FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Bonnie Stinson of Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County. It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.