(AP) — The field of potential candidates seeking to replace Sen. Roy Blunt has narrowed with Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announcing he will not seek the Republican nomination in 2022 but will instead run for governor in 2024. The announcement came Monday. Blunt announced March 8 that he will not seek a third term next year. Kehoe’s name has often come up as a possible Republican candidate, along with Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and former Gov. Eric Greitens. Several GOP members of Congress also have been mentioned. Ashcroft announced on March 10 that he would not run for the Senate.