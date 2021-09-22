DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating the death of a 40-year-old theft suspect killed by an arrow shot by a juvenile, who says the man came at him menacingly. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Tuesday announced details of the incident that happened Friday. The man killed was identified as Michael Stotts of Dittmer. An attorney for the juvenile’s family told authorities that the juvenile was about to go bow hunting for deer when he saw Stotts trying to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter. The juvenile called his father. During the confrontation, Stotts allegedly ran toward the juvenile. The attorney says the juvenile warned Stotts several times before firing.