East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) A metro-east man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of child porn charges.

43-year-old Avery Smartt Jr. was convicted Wednesday of producing child pornography and attempting to tamper with the victim’s testimony before trail.

Evidence showed that Smartt engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. While working as a truck driver, he took the girl on out-of-state trips. The girl testified that it was on those trips that Smartt took explicit photos of her. Numerous images of her were found by FBI agents on his cell phone.

While awaiting trial, Smart sent letters to friends asking them to contact her to encourage her to change her testimony.

Sentencing is set for February 3rd.