The July 4th Holiday celebration has begun with dozens of events across the St.Louis region.

There are many communities hosting events , some that kicked off this past weekend. There are fireworks Wednesday night on the Alton Riverfront and in O’Fallon IL. On the 4th in downtown STL, America’s Birthday Parade begins at 10am and runs West on Market Street. You’ll find a Family Fun Zone along the Riverfront, and at 2:00 on the 4th, the popular Airshow returns over the Mississippi River, then its live music under the Arch begining at 4:15 …leading up to the Fireworks Spectacular which begins at 9:40. And it doesnt stop there… At the new outdoor event space at Westport Plaza, the party continues on Saturday beginning at 3:00 with everything from music, majic shows, and a pie-eating contest followed by fireworks at 9. Steve Potter, KTRS News.